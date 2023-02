UI update for the title & pause screens. Should hopefully bit a lot clearer, with less chance to confusing players. As previously mentioned, I should be able to add more options easier now (i've started a discussion on that). That's just about it with this update. More actual gameplay additions next up!

New title/pause menu UI.

Gameplay Options - Edge Screen Scroll.

Fix: Return from station builder, use of help then return to pause menu.

Nick