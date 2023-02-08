Fixed an error in the text performance of the leaving team event
Fixed the error in the battle score of the Tai Chi Three Brothers Boss
Fix monkey fruit event reward error
Fix the rounds in the Happy Life store
Fixed roadside fireworks event specific teammate options
天外武林 (Traveler of Wuxia) update for 8 February 2023
Fix Bug
