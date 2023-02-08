 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

天外武林 (Traveler of Wuxia) update for 8 February 2023

Fix Bug

Share · View all patches · Build 10504033 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed an error in the text performance of the leaving team event
Fixed the error in the battle score of the Tai Chi Three Brothers Boss
Fix monkey fruit event reward error
Fix the rounds in the Happy Life store
Fixed roadside fireworks event specific teammate options

Changed files in this update

Depot 2088161
  • Loading history…
Depot 2088162
  • Loading history…
Depot 2088163
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link