Patch 1.2.8

**- All purely cosmetic furniture and decorations that could be placed in one building should be placeable in any other building (we fixed what went missing and added the same ability to even more furniture and decorations)

Horse Shelter category in build mode is now fixed and should properly show up for players who only have Horse Shelter DLC and no Puppies & Kittens DLC

Anti-aliasing and other graphical settings should now work on the free riding map**

Removed unnecessary amount of space after the last decoration item in build mode

Empty tooltips should no longer appear after hovering over buttons in build mode that have no description