Update 9.7.8 released!

Hey Citizens,
we have just released Update 9.7.8, addressing several issues with mod support:
Civics:
- Fixed: Contracts would sometimes not pay the intended person, but someone totally unrelated.
- Fixed: Contracts showed a button label that is only intended to be visible for developers.
Server:
- Improved: Mod files exceeding 32 MB are now supported.
- Fixed: Large data transfers for mod downloads could make the server unresponsive and increase the time needed for players joining massively.
- Fixed: Joining players' mod downloads could lead to lags for all other players on the server.
- Fixed: An issue that could lead to players joining a server only seeing a black screen, being unable to play.
Miscellaneous:
- Fixed: A cause for random crashes that some players experienced.
