Eco update for 8 February 2023

Update 9.7.8 released!

Update 9.7.8 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Citizens,
we have just released Update 9.7.8, addressing several issues with mod support:

Civics:
  • Fixed: Contracts would sometimes not pay the intended person, but someone totally unrelated.
  • Fixed: Contracts showed a button label that is only intended to be visible for developers.
Server:
  • Improved: Mod files exceeding 32 MB are now supported.
  • Fixed: Large data transfers for mod downloads could make the server unresponsive and increase the time needed for players joining massively.
  • Fixed: Joining players' mod downloads could lead to lags for all other players on the server.
  • Fixed: An issue that could lead to players joining a server only seeing a black screen, being unable to play.
Miscellaneous:
  • Fixed: A cause for random crashes that some players experienced.

