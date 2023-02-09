 Skip to content

Locked in my darkness update for 9 February 2023

Update 1.8.2

Update 1.8.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everybody, finally the portuguese language is finished, we have fixed several problems and also added new things, we hope you like the new update.

Updates:

  • Portuguese from Brazil is now available.
  • Fixing some isues in the game.

