 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Idle Banshee Alliance update for 8 February 2023

Add the function of automatic allocation of potential points

Share · View all patches · Build 10503541 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

If you are not satisfied with the automatic allocation of attribute points, you can reset the potential points in the attribute interface.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2255481
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link