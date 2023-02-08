Update 2.23.1.13

Ground Vehicles

M46, M47, mKPz M47 G, M47 (105/55) — a bug has been fixed where the hull armour values in the armour view mode and info card were different.

— a bug has been fixed where the hull armour values in the armour view mode and info card were different. T-35 — a bug has been fixed where the armour values in the armour view mode and info card were different.

— a bug has been fixed where the armour values in the armour view mode and info card were different. Gepard 1A2 — a bug has been fixed where the vehicle was unable to fire from the twin cannon when one of the cannons was damaged (report).

— a bug has been fixed where the vehicle was unable to fire from the twin cannon when one of the cannons was damaged (report). T-80UK — a bug has been fixed that prevented fragments from entering the fighting compartment when a small area near the gun mantlet was penetrated.

— a bug has been fixed that prevented fragments from entering the fighting compartment when a small area near the gun mantlet was penetrated. 105mm GP105 — ATGM distance has been reduced from 5,500m to 5,000m; the weight has been increased from 18.8kg to 19.8kg (report).

— ATGM distance has been reduced from 5,500m to 5,000m; the weight has been increased from 18.8kg to 19.8kg (report). A bug has been fixed that affected the ricochet mechanics, allowing shells to pierce armour at blunt angles (report).

Vehicles with external ammo storage (SAM SPAAG, ATGM carriers) have received an adjusted overpressure damage calculation. Hitting the external ammunition isn't followed by overpressure damage to the crew. Vehicle list:Strf 9040 BILL, ASRAD-R, ItO 90M, Pvrbv 551, UDES 33, Lvrbv 701, Roland 1, ItO 90M, Dardo, SIDAM 25 (Mistral), M113A1 (TOW), PGZ04A, M113A1 (TOW), CM25, Type 75 MLRS, Type 60 ATM, Matilda Hedgehog, Ratel 20, Swingfire, Warrior, Striker, ZT3A2, Stormer HVM, ADATS (M113), Strv 81 (RB 52), 2S6, FlaRakPz 1, FlaRakRad, M901, M3 Bradley, M3A3 Bradley, ADATS.

Aircraft

Kh-23M — controlled flight time has been increased from 25s to 30s.

— controlled flight time has been increased from 25s to 30s. A bug has been fixed that caused a zoom sensitivity issue in the ATGM camera (report).

AJ37, JA37C — a bug has been fixed that caused a reverse thrust malfunction (report, report).

Naval

A bug has been fixed where a roundoff to the max speed in Arcade battles caused 1 kph difference with the info card limit.

Game Mechanics

The active player timer in Ground, Naval, and Custom battles has been increased from 20s to 100s. When the timer expires, a team with no active players drains victory points, and loses the mission (report).

Other

A bug has been fixed that slowed down any scaling of decals (report).

The current provided changelog reflects the major changes within the game as part of this Update. Some updates, additions and fixes may not be listed in the provided notes. War Thunder is constantly improving and specific fixes may be implemented without the client being updated.