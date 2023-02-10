Ver 2.14.510 Another Style Völva

New Encounters

Encounters

・Another Style Völva... Flammelapis's Another Style is available.

・Fateful Encounter (Paid, 3 Times Max) is available.

・Fateful Encounter: 4th Character Popularity Vote is available (Paid, 3 Times Max)

This encounter features characters from the top 10 "4th Anniversary Character Popularity Vote" results and their Another Styles and Extra Styles (main story characters do not appear).

・The "Ally Encounters" under Regular Encounters were updated.

Campaign Information

・Chronos Stone Sale Information

・A limited time 2200 Chronos Stone package

・A limited time 4500 Chronos Stone package

▼Duration

February 10, 2023 3:00 (UTC) – February 23, 2023 14:59 (UTC)

*Each can be purchased only once

Identified Issue

・There are cases where the time duration for the 2,200 and 4,500 Chronos Stones' sales are displayed incorrectly.

Correct: –2/23(UTC) x1

*The issue can be fixed by updating to version 2.14.510.

・Upon activating Concerto Artes or Mystic Artes under specific conditions, characters may display inaccurately

・Unintended behavior during the battle mechanics of certain boss battles in Symphony: Crown of the Pale Dawn and Symphony: Crown of the Pale Dawn's Another Dungeon

・On the iOS version, if Concerto Artes are activated under certain conditions in the Test of Power minigame in Nagsham, the app may forcibly close.

・When under the Blood Contract effect gained from Iphi's skills or abilities, allies can improperly cover for all-ally attacks even when under the effect of certain enemy skills that should prevent it.

・When using certain multi-hit attack skills, if an enemy's Counterattack is activated, the Counterattack may continue even after an ally is KO'd.

・When using certain skills with an additional effect while Lunatic is active, if Lunatic is dispelled during the turn, the additional effects may still activate.

・In a specific boss battle in the final chapter of Mythos: The Apex of Logic and Cardinal Scales, if 4 turns pass with the boss's HP at a certain value, it will become impossible to progress.

※Restart the app and lose the battle to return to Elzion.

Fixed the following issues

・While in Another Force for the second or later time in a battle, Concerto Arte: Resonant Raid may not activate despite fulfilling activation conditions

・Text and display issues.

・Other small bugs.