The Mod Feature has Arrived!

Hello, everyone!

This version comes with a mod-like feature where players can use their own images. In other words, the unit face images in your games can be replaced with images of the player's choice. Of course, this is only possible if you enable the Mod feature for your game. Check out the official plugin highlevel-mod.js if you're interested!

New Features:

Added "Parameter Condition" to "Effective Targets". You can refer to it by equipping weapons, activating skills, invading terrain, event commands, etc.

Image files with the name "editoronly" are no longer displayed in the game.

Added battle-changemotion.js to official plugins. Change the real battle motion to another motion when the skill is activated. It is not possible to change Fighters motion to Archers motion.

Added battle-easyactionmsg.js to official plugins. It is neither a battle event nor a death event, but an event occurs during battle.

Added battle-backgroundanimation.js to official plugins. Animate the background of the real battle.

Added a function to change attributes to custom-unit.js of the official plugin.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed a bug that could cause a c0000005 error when playing BGM in cases where PC memory usage is extremely high. In the version from this time, processing continues even if memory cannot be allocated. If a memory error occurs, a dialog will appear, but if you want to hide it, set MemoryErrorNotify to 1 in game.ini.

Fixed a bug that caused a c0000005 error in some cases when loading a save file. For example, the error would occur if a class that existed at save time was later deleted in the project.

Fixed a bug where the alligator character chips were misaligned. The fixed version will be included in the Official Pixel Art in the workshop. But it will be fixed automatically during the 8th anniversary update.

Fixed a bug that "Players/Details/Char Chip Position" could not support large images.

Fixed a bug when selecting "Not Equals to" in "Event Conditions/Variables".

Fixed a bug where the quest map "Test Difficulty" referenced the main map difficulty.

Fixed map tree bug when "Sort resources" is enabled.

You can subscribe to the official plugin at the link below.

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=1471107160