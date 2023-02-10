MerFight 0.41.0 Update

Various updates concerning reversals, rolls, and more.

General

Players can now ask the host to change the stage. A small pop-up should appear near the requesting player.

When changing servers, spectator status should remain.

All supers, on average, should do approximately 10 points of wipeout.

Stages should no longer have leftovers when being disabled.

Camera tracks highest player slightly more.

Both players start with one pop gem on match start.

Pop Guards and Pop Pushbacks will use meter or pops, whichever is higher.

Lenient Input status is visible and can be toggled on character select.

Big giant shadow from Gigi's stage should be fix.

Combo count is not factored into Wipeout values for super moves, only normals and specials (may remove entirely but we'll see.)

MAJOR Reversal Change

All reversals are no performed using LP/HP OR LK/HK depending on the character and can only be performed during getup animations, not roll.

Characters only have ONE reversal that cannot be pop canceled from but can be super canceled from.

You can quick rise and perform your reversal.

Rolls now last ten frames longer.

Enjellique

JHP start increased by 2 frames and slight hitsphere adjustment so it doesn't reach as far.

Bolt

Eel Cannon is only +5 on hit instead of +7

Charged HK Eel Roll is slower.

Shocking Eel Roll tracks opponent for better consistency.

Shocking Eel Cannon only last 3 seconds instead of 4.

Strike

Only turns invisible when using Leaping Shark with full meter.

Super Shark Catcher can now catch players who have been hit, but damaged reduced to 180 from 300.

Slight reduction on Super Falling Hammer's hitsphere.

Leaping Shark hitsphere adjusted to catch crouching foes more easily.

Alt. color added for second costume, more to come.

Gigi

Angler Dive hitstun reduced so it is harder to combo heavy attacks into.

Rho

Rho will flash blue when JHK is fully charged for ground bounce.

Drargos

Drargos's wall does not disappear on block or hit, only on knockdown (or spinout, etc.)

Drargos's Spear Kick super startup increased by 2 frames.

Slight SHP adjustment so it can hit courching opponents.

Naeco

Infectious Venom Knee has an alt. ending: Infectious Venom Knee Arc, which can be performed by holding down during Infectious Venom Knee. Best if used in the corner, but does less damage.

When poisoned, players cannot collect energy bubbles.

Atlas

Altas's LK stomp is now +3 on block.

Altas's HK stomp launches slightly higher.

Atlas's super anti-air kick now vacuums in slightly, making it more consistent.

Arctina

Slight Foretold Slash is now less safe on block.

Odon

New alt. color for costume 1.

Here's a video going over some of the updates: