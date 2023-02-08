Territory – Alpha 5.58 – Loot Balancing

Changed
- Increased loot chances for hunter and soldier bodies
- Lowered max loot respawn time
- Tweaked soldier fire rate, accuracy and damage. They are now more deadly but not impossible to take down with some work. Watch your six, they’ll mess you up!
- Changed out the watchtowers due to collision issues
- Softened sunlight colour on Origins map
Fixed
- Lowered collision on watchtowers so players can jump over the rails
- No footsteps in large buildings and watchtowers
- No footsteps on base buildparts after player death/respawn
- Unoptimised some textures that looked quite bad with restricted texture size
