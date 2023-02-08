 Skip to content

Territory update for 8 February 2023

Territory – Alpha 5.58 – Loot Balancing

Territory – Alpha 5.58 – Loot Balancing

Build 10503215

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changed

  • Increased loot chances for hunter and soldier bodies
  • Lowered max loot respawn time
  • Tweaked soldier fire rate, accuracy and damage. They are now more deadly but not impossible to take down with some work. Watch your six, they’ll mess you up!
  • Changed out the watchtowers due to collision issues
  • Softened sunlight colour on Origins map

Fixed

  • Lowered collision on watchtowers so players can jump over the rails
  • No footsteps in large buildings and watchtowers
  • No footsteps on base buildparts after player death/respawn
  • Unoptimised some textures that looked quite bad with restricted texture size

