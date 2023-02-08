 Skip to content

山门与幻境 update for 8 February 2023

V0.0.0.15 update on February 8

Build 10503101

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Fixed an issue where the durability limit of the patrol platform would not be restored

  2. Fixed incorrect UI display of Dongtian when using elixir to restore strength

  3. Optimized the icon style of the key room in Chapter 5, and added the description of the key room

  4. Fixed some laws requiring 9999 resource unlock

  5. Fixed an issue where text with blood was displayed through rooms in Fantasy (Tips: it didn't actually increase, it just showed an error)

  6. Fixed an issue where the efficiency of spirit fields would not decrease after the fertility decreased

  7. Optimized the updating mode of fertility, durability and other attributes. Now, when staying in the building information interface, it will also be updated

  8. Fixed an issue where buildings would disappear when esc was pressed during movement

  9. Fixed the incorrect rotation Angle of the building after right-clicking to cancel the rotation Angle during movement

  10. Optimized logic for pressing esc during move and build, now cancelling the current operation first

  11. Increased the prop effect of Elytrigia, which can restore entertainment and social attributes at the same time

