Fixed an issue where the durability limit of the patrol platform would not be restored
Fixed incorrect UI display of Dongtian when using elixir to restore strength
Optimized the icon style of the key room in Chapter 5, and added the description of the key room
Fixed some laws requiring 9999 resource unlock
Fixed an issue where text with blood was displayed through rooms in Fantasy (Tips: it didn't actually increase, it just showed an error)
Fixed an issue where the efficiency of spirit fields would not decrease after the fertility decreased
Optimized the updating mode of fertility, durability and other attributes. Now, when staying in the building information interface, it will also be updated
Fixed an issue where buildings would disappear when esc was pressed during movement
Fixed the incorrect rotation Angle of the building after right-clicking to cancel the rotation Angle during movement
Optimized logic for pressing esc during move and build, now cancelling the current operation first
Increased the prop effect of Elytrigia, which can restore entertainment and social attributes at the same time
山门与幻境 update for 8 February 2023
V0.0.0.15 update on February 8
Patchnotes via Steam Community
