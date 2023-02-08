V0.0.0.15 update on February 8

Fixed an issue where the durability limit of the patrol platform would not be restored

Fixed incorrect UI display of Dongtian when using elixir to restore strength

Optimized the icon style of the key room in Chapter 5, and added the description of the key room

Fixed some laws requiring 9999 resource unlock

Fixed an issue where text with blood was displayed through rooms in Fantasy (Tips: it didn't actually increase, it just showed an error)

Fixed an issue where the efficiency of spirit fields would not decrease after the fertility decreased

Optimized the updating mode of fertility, durability and other attributes. Now, when staying in the building information interface, it will also be updated

Fixed an issue where buildings would disappear when esc was pressed during movement

Fixed the incorrect rotation Angle of the building after right-clicking to cancel the rotation Angle during movement

Optimized logic for pressing esc during move and build, now cancelling the current operation first