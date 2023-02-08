 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Star Conflict update for 8 February 2023

Deal of the Day! 30% off Karud ship components

Share · View all patches · Build 10503090 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Pilots! It's time to improve your fleet strength! UMC reports that a new transport convoy has arrived in fringe sectors from inner worlds. It seems that the blockade has been broken. We are expecting even more trade caravans in the fringe sectors soon!

Only today, February 8, we offer a 30% discount on Karud components! They can be purchased directly from the ship tree.

Long-term testing of the ship ‘Karud’ secured its fame as the most mobile and effective ECM interceptor. For this reason, the leading designer of the Saladin family chose a prototype for a new experiment.
The special offer is valid for a limited time and will end on February 9!

Sincerely,
Star Conflict Team

Changed depots in test branch

View more data in app history for build 10503090
Windows Content Depot 212071
Common Content Depot 212072
MacOS Content Depot 212073
Linux Content Depot 212074
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link