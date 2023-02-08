 Skip to content

Cubis update for 8 February 2023

v1.1 update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

◆Newly implemented

The EX stage is now open.
　The difficulty level is extremely high, so do not rush and proceed one stage at a time.

