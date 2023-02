Share · View all patches · Build 10503054 · Last edited 8 February 2023 – 06:06:11 UTC by Wendy

Hello all you vampire hunters.

I have made the following changes:

-Added a fence around the Horde map to increase the action by funneling in the baddies.

-A cool cutscene when you first open the Night Gate

-Tweaked some of the sound effects on the Beta Vampire.

-Gave the armored Beta Vampires a cool mace.

-Fixed a bug where the Fan Boat hud and engine sound would cut out in the water.