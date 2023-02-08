February 8 update

1, at the time of the meeting to compete for the city, fellow officers asked you to agree with his proposal to manage the city, you accept each other items, but did not give him a vote, resulting in the goodwill exception problem.

2、The meeting accepting the task stage, jumped out of the battle victory, resulting in ui can not open the problem.

3、Fixed the problem of inaccurate names and descriptions in the first stage of the expeditionary army research and development part.

4. Fixed the problem that some parts of the R&D of the first stage of the expeditionary army were not opened.

5. Fixed the problem that the joint battle button will be displayed in the main interface.

6. Fixed the problem that the joint warfare function could not be triggered under special circumstances.

7、Fixed the problem that the meeting could not continue after last week's summary.

8、The problem that the large map facilities cannot be built after the update

