V0.8.8.A - Balancing shield defensive bonuses and more

Hey gladiators! Good news, I've been able to fix the multiplayer syncing bug! Meaning we are almost ready to bring you the Multiplayer update - possibly in the next few days, if not then early next week at the latest.

Meanwhile, this is a small patch just to balance the overpowering effectiveness of shield defense.

Enjoy!

Oliver Joyce

Whiskeybarrel Studios

V 0.8.8.A (Feb 08 2023)

-- BALANCE CHANGES / STAT FIXES ---

• Lowered max and min bonuses for characters natural height/weight for parry and dodge to (-10 to 10) , down from (-25 to 25)

• Improved Imperial Helm defence value

• Reduced shield mastery talent % from 4 to 2 per point.

• Reduced bonus from shields to 0.25% per item level ( down from 0.5%)

--- MISC FIXES AND CHANGES ---

• After 300 days pass (in unlimited days mode), you will now no longer gain stars or random adventure opportunities on the overworld map.