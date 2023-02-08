 Skip to content

Glider Sim update for 8 February 2023

Update 1.9.3_EarlyAccess: Hot Fix

-Fix grab controller error on Sun Valley Map.
-Don't display grab icons after take off (fixed for real this time).
-Increase rotor turbulence.
-slightly increase wind turbulence.
-Set limits on TrackIR movement in first person mode;
-Disable 1st person camera rotation in first person mode when trackIR is running.

