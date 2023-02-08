 Skip to content

Deltazone update for 8 February 2023

Know issues fixed.

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

These are all the know issues and they should be fixed.

AI walking into oblivion on training grounds.

Crosshair option being disabled by default.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2127311
  • Loading history…
Depot 2127312
  • Loading history…
