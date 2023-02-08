Know issues fixed.

These are all the know issues and they should be fixed.
AI walking into oblivion on training grounds.
Crosshair option being disabled by default.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
These are all the know issues and they should be fixed.
AI walking into oblivion on training grounds.
Crosshair option being disabled by default.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update