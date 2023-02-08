Because this game has an anti-piracy module, it is built in to determine if the player has purchased the game from steam.
If not, a piracy penalty will be triggered. The piracy penalty here will automatically exit the game and open the original shop page.
Then I tested it today and found a bug here! Sorry! I'm so sorry!
I've fixed the bug! I'm so sorry!
Your Otherworldly Harem update for 8 February 2023
The anti-piracy module bug has been fixed.
