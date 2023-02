Share · View all patches · Build 10502040 · Last edited 8 February 2023 – 02:59:24 UTC by Wendy

-Added to the Design of the Night Creature chase in the Furnace

-Added a New Grief Stalker Room in the Dungeon

-Added more puzzles in the Mush Temple Secret Passage

-Added a Large Spore Spawner

-Adjusted various aesthetic design, layering and logic