Deltazone update for 8 February 2023

Update V0.2.97

NOTE: Crosshair is Disabled by Default. You can fix this by going into the setting menu and going to the Gameplay tab and checking the Use Crosshair.

Fixed: Some FPS issues
Fixed: QuickMatch bricking your game
Added: Private match

Changed files in this update

