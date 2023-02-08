Update V0.2.97

NOTE: Crosshair is Disabled by Default. You can fix this by going into the setting menu and going to the Gameplay tab and checking the Use Crosshair.
Fixed: Some FPS issues
Fixed: QuickMatch bricking your game
Added: Private match
