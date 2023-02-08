8 February Version update Note (official version)

[Official Version] February 8 version update description
- Open the new phase of potential breakthrough roles: Shi Shenshui, Huang Qishan, Gu Huiyin, Gu Lingyun
- New school of Martial Arts series, this period open school: Xuanji gate, Cast Sword Villa
- Access: The general secret output path has a certain chance to obtain, when the protagonist completes the Yuwenzhuang secret room enlightenment will obtain the corresponding secret book of secret learning and the residual seal according to the school.
- Open the follow-up plot of Xuanji Master Gate
- Add some player customized characters, they can be found in Changbai Town, Capital, Tongtian Town, Chihan Island, Dongbarren village and other places, customized Jianghu evolution events will happen randomly during evolution; In the future, we will put the information of customized characters into the evolution of Jianghu, so that you are interested to see it. The contributed customized heroes share different stories and Settings, which is very interesting!
Problem fix:
- Fixed an issue where some achievements did not synchronize platform achievements in real time
- Fixed the problem of delayed wish not being able to open normally
- Fixed the problem that apprentices can only be used for one week after training
- Fixed Aryan potential breakout anomaly
