 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

仙界之剑 仙王少女战记 update for 8 February 2023

Updated on February 8

Share · View all patches · Build 10501707 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Note: With the increase of game content, due to the different computer configurations of each person, there may be a little stagnation in daily or combat.

Note: If all teammates learn too much talent, it may cause stagnation. It is suggested to learn selectively according to the role orientation.

[Update content]

  1. Fix the bug with inaccurate exorcism card steps.

  2. Repair the potential bug in the master ball playground and reduce the number of master balls required when entering the playground for multiple weeks.

  3. Improvement and correction of various details.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2195231
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link