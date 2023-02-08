Updated on February 8

Note: With the increase of game content, due to the different computer configurations of each person, there may be a little stagnation in daily or combat.
Note: If all teammates learn too much talent, it may cause stagnation. It is suggested to learn selectively according to the role orientation.
[Update content]
Fix the bug with inaccurate exorcism card steps.
Repair the potential bug in the master ball playground and reduce the number of master balls required when entering the playground for multiple weeks.
Improvement and correction of various details.
Changed files in this update