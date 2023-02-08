Update 0.0.3.0





Hello, Survivors

We have a lot to share in this update and we look forward to share them with you, We always listen to feedback and make adjustments as needed, and this update is nothing short of that, so sit back and lets go over everything we did

Let's start with trying to spawn at night, a total pain right? It's dark, you can't see that well, so we went ahead and created a new night vision for spawning called "Night vision extended" when attempting to spawn the game can auto detect if it's too dark to see and will apply a night vision to the camera (this night vision is not useable during gameplay) here's a preview of this new night vision for spawning

Night Vision Extended





While you can see super well when spawning, this isn't so much the case once you actually spawn, we adjusted the night vision distance to be smaller to make night time a little bit more challenging (Screenshot taken on Elira)

Night Vision Preview





Thanks to user (Tritium Deer) submitting a detailed report on a issue with sprinting, we decided to completely delete the old code behind the sprinting mechanics and rework it completely from the ground up, we are still unsure if this will resolve the issues he detected, but we're fairly certain the old code wasn't much help, however further testing will be required

We also fixed landscape alignment issues on the character, it's a LOD system applied to the landscape and sometimes it uses LOD 1 instead of 0 and it causes it to misalign with the character





One big thing that was needed, and i'm sure many of you will be happy to see this implemented into the game, you can now huddle with other players to keep warm during the winter, this can warm you up to 75°F or 23°C each player can add 5°F so it would take 15 players to get you to 75°F in other words, with no body fat you can survive the winter with enough players





And to help prevent that annoying view while huddling we fixed the camera colliding with other players so your view wont be obstructed or goofy looking, this can also improve hunting since your camera wont clip around while in combat





We've had feedback about the health also displaying on the HUD to make it easier to tell how much health you have, which as you can see, we've done that





We also added options to enable or disable the damage effects (Red throbbing border when hurt) disabling it completely removes the dark border and the red pulsing border, we also hooked up the invert look option (inverts the look up and down direction) so that will now work





We also beefed up the range for smelling footprints, and we fixed fish/meat chunks not having a icon, while we're on the topic of the fish/meat chunks we also fixed them from being able to be eaten as much as you want, you can take roughly 10 bites before its gone, user (Jay Tano) pointed this out and it has since been fixed

A couple other things we've done is added a key to hide/show the weather system/Seasons in the upper left corner, the key to hide it is F1. We've also fixed the Zoom/Rotate sliders, they were disappearing when you respawned and when to create a new character, that's now fixed. We also went ahead and patched up the male elks ragdoll not working

Now let's move on to future plans, The map Elira wasn't not intended to be a forever map (it will not be removed) but there is plans to make a new official map for the game, Elira kinda came in as a backup map since Hyro had issues, Hyro will probably never return to the game, a user from the discord (Jay Tano) had posted a map idea (below) that we think would make a great map if created, but before we act on this, would you like to see a new map with that kind of layout?

Concept layout Credit: Jay Tano



I personally love the layout of this map, but tell me what you think, I also know new animals would be something else nice to see, such a sabertooth or a crocodilian? Stay tuned, you never know what could be around the corner, that will concludes this update, have a good day, Cheers!

-TheCenozoicEra