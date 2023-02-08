1.06 + IGF Nomination

Hi everyone. This patch has just one bullet, but it's helpful if you want to play the game at a lower difficulty.

Fixed a bug where if you loaded a save after restarting the game and had more than 5 health, it would not display the 6th or 7th health tokens. Reloading would fix this, but now it works accross the board.

In other news, Betrayal At Club Low has been nominated for three IGF awards, including the Seamus McNally Grand Prize. I'm amazed at the recognition, and the journey this game's been on thus far. Thanks for your continued support, as ever. And if you catch any new issues, please post them in the comments section below, or email support_at_cosmod_dot_net.

-Cosmo D