Update v0.6.4

Small update to address balance and some of the issues mentioned in the feedback so far. Thanks for all the great feedback so far!

There are still some intricacies with the building system that need to be ironed out, some edge cases that will prevent placement of roof pieces in certain situations. This will continually be addressed in further updates. Appreciate your patience!

Balance:

Greatly increased generation chance of Dogbane plants

Fixes:

Added missing recipe for Clay Candle Mold to allow you to create candles and use the alembic

Fixed missing repair buttons in the repair menu in 4k resolutions and higher

Fixed some roof pieces not being reachable by the character due to being too high up (ex. when placed on 4 tall posts)

Fixed support beams being able to be placed in positions where they collide and overlap, which would cause some issues with roof placement later on

Fixed a few objects like sticks and pine cones noticeably disappearing when a bit further from view

Fixed issue that causes eating a stack of food items in the inventory to constantly change which inventory slot shows the progress bar

Fixed rabbit skeleton being way too small

Stability increase to hopefully remove chance of the game's input locking up when interacting/eating and clicking quickly

Fixed item pickup interaction being interrupted if the character slides away slightly from the item due to steep terrain or nearby objects pushing the character

Fixed edge case where moving large amount of items from a stockpile could cause item stacks with negative amounts

Fixed pine branches flying around wildly when dropped from chopped young trees

Other changes: