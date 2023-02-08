Build 0.36 update

0.36 Challenge modes 19 and 20 added. Achievements added. Level buttons re-arranged to fit better with the addition of more levels. The use and buy buttons for the point shops for items 15 - 20 were broken for controller and steam deck users, this was fixed. Fixed an issue where point shop cursors 15 - 20 would not save as the selected cursor correctly, this is now fixed. Fixed an issue with cursor 19 buy button unlocking 20 and cursor 20 buy button unlocking 19. Fixed a bug where the buy cursor 20 icon would let you buy it for 50. New cursor items added to the shop, cursors 21-25. Lever 29 added.