Buriedbornes - Dungeon RPG update for 9 February 2023

v3.9.13 now available!

Build 10501563 · Last edited by Wendy

New features

  • Added “purchase history” to the item store.

    • Up to 20 most recent purchases will be recorded.
    • Only purchases made after the v3.9.13 update will be retained.
    • Random item purchases cannot be viewed up to the individual purchase details.
Improvements

  • Changed the timing of daily and weekly processing to 0:00 UTC.

    • (The date will be updated at 4:00 p.m. PST everyday.)
    • In the previous version, there was a problem that dates were not updated properly depending on the environment, and daily/weekly processing was not performed or occurred frequently.
    • We have reviewed this process and modified it so that updates are performed independent of the environment.
    • With this fix, the daily and weekly update timing has been unified to 0:00 UTC.
    • At the first startup immediately after the upgrade, one daily/weekly update is performed regardless of whether or not a daily/weekly update was performed before the upgrade.

  • In the rankings, the user’s own record is now highlighted and displayed.

  • Changed to hide the “Full Screen” item in the settings screen in non-PC environments.

Fixes

  • Fixed a bug that could prevent daily and weekly processing from occurring at the proper time.

    • Please refer to the Improvements section for details.

  • Fixed a bug in which the UI was not updated immediately after changing the “Family’s Foods” in the “Foods” screen.

  • Temporary state changes with an effect amount of 0 will no longer be granted.

    • Please note: Although it is extremely rare for an abnormality with an effect level of 0 to occur, the effect triggered by “when an abnormality is granted” will no longer occur at this time.

  • Adjusted some UI.

  • Fixed some text colors.

  • Fixed some text.

Changed files in this update

