v3.9.13 now available!

New features
-
Added “purchase history” to the item store.
- Up to 20 most recent purchases will be recorded.
- Only purchases made after the v3.9.13 update will be retained.
- Random item purchases cannot be viewed up to the individual purchase details.
Improvements
-
Changed the timing of daily and weekly processing to 0:00 UTC.
- (The date will be updated at 4:00 p.m. PST everyday.)
- In the previous version, there was a problem that dates were not updated properly depending on the environment, and daily/weekly processing was not performed or occurred frequently.
- We have reviewed this process and modified it so that updates are performed independent of the environment.
- With this fix, the daily and weekly update timing has been unified to 0:00 UTC.
- At the first startup immediately after the upgrade, one daily/weekly update is performed regardless of whether or not a daily/weekly update was performed before the upgrade.
-
In the rankings, the user’s own record is now highlighted and displayed.
-
Changed to hide the “Full Screen” item in the settings screen in non-PC environments.
Fixes
-
Fixed a bug that could prevent daily and weekly processing from occurring at the proper time.
- Please refer to the Improvements section for details.
-
Fixed a bug in which the UI was not updated immediately after changing the “Family’s Foods” in the “Foods” screen.
-
Temporary state changes with an effect amount of 0 will no longer be granted.
- Please note: Although it is extremely rare for an abnormality with an effect level of 0 to occur, the effect triggered by “when an abnormality is granted” will no longer occur at this time.
-
Adjusted some UI.
-
Fixed some text colors.
-
Fixed some text.
Changed files in this update