MineSweeper Tetris update for 8 February 2023

20230208 update

Build 10501498

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Added drag mode option: now you can choose no number mode, that is, click the number without effect
  2. Changed the colors of the left and right buttons: swapped red and blue color
  3. Fixed a bug that blocks were not displayed immediately when dragging and starting the game in drag all mode
  4. Fixed a bug that caused Smart Solve to fail due to the new drag mode

