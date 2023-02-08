20230208 update

- Added drag mode option: now you can choose no number mode, that is, click the number without effect
- Changed the colors of the left and right buttons: swapped red and blue color
- Fixed a bug that blocks were not displayed immediately when dragging and starting the game in drag all mode
- Fixed a bug that caused Smart Solve to fail due to the new drag mode
MineSweeper Tetris update for 8 February 2023
