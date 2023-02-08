- Some level design tweaks.
- Made some secrets more clear in their location.
- Added a tip in the beginning of Don't Make A Sound.
- You can now skip 9 toppins instead of 5.
- Mr. Mooney's price is now $90 instead of $50.
- Fixed an issue where you could get in a pipe while Mr. Pinch grabbed you, potentially breaking the game.
- Fixed an issue where the boss ranks wouldn't get accounted properly, leading to having 100% without actually achieving it.
- Texture group optimizations.
Pizza Tower update for 8 February 2023
Patch Notes v1.0.194
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update