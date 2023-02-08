 Skip to content

Pizza Tower update for 8 February 2023

Patch Notes v1.0.194

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Some level design tweaks.
  • Made some secrets more clear in their location.
  • Added a tip in the beginning of Don't Make A Sound.
  • You can now skip 9 toppins instead of 5.
  • Mr. Mooney's price is now $90 instead of $50.
  • Fixed an issue where you could get in a pipe while Mr. Pinch grabbed you, potentially breaking the game.
  • Fixed an issue where the boss ranks wouldn't get accounted properly, leading to having 100% without actually achieving it.
  • Texture group optimizations.

