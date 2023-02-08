Now So Easy Even Your Mom Can Play

Added a surf coach. Prompts will tell you how to catch waves and give some surf tips or suggestions.

Turn on Show Buttons Helper Buttons in the Esc menu to make it active or inactive.

This is very useful if you haven't played before or are having trouble catching and or riding waves.

It still needs prompts for Bail, Duckdive, and Cutbacks.

Sharks. Surf with sharks. There is an island with sharks in the lineup. To find it ride around on the jetski and look for spouting water sprays. In the future there will be a way to repel and remove the sharks, but for now surf really fast if you go there.

More in the future but that's the main changes for now. Don't forget to change camera views, and explore. Tell your friends about the Playtest version. Get good at surfing, so I can improve contests.