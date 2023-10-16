Wizard with a Gun is OUT NOW

Be a wizard... with a gun

After many years of hard work, I reckon it's time to launch Wizard with a Gun right now on Steam! It's high noon for magical gunplay and crafting chaos. Grab a partner or mosey up on your lonesome for a full-fledged wizard wrangling adventure.

Gunslinging wizard gameplay

In this video, we explain the basics of Wizard with a Gun. We feel that we've made a satisfying game that provides lots of room for emergent gameplay out in the Shatter. We want to be upfront about what our game is so you can make an informed decision to play at launch!

singleplayer and cooperative survival sandbox survival game

unique take on roguelite adventuring mixed with extraction elements

deeply customizable crafting with ammunition, weapons and builds

up to 2-player cooperative multiplayer online with one host and flexible drop-in / drop-out partners

explore procedurally generated worlds with a dynamic clock ticking down

estimated 20-40 hours to complete

Last chance for the special pre-purhcase bonus cosmetics

The pre-purchase cosmetics, Wizard King, Jester and bonus regal Hat, will be granted to everyone who purchases Wizard with a Gun in the next day! It's your very last chance to get these items before they are lost to the Shatter.