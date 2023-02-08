 Skip to content

Symphony of War: The Nephilim Saga update for 8 February 2023

Hotfix 1.04.2

Build 10501410

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed an issue with language changes breaking the resource management during class changes and resource displays during tutorials

