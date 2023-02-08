Hotfix 1.04.2

Hello,
-Fixed an issue with language changes breaking the resource management during class changes and resource displays during tutorials
Thank you
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Hello,
-Fixed an issue with language changes breaking the resource management during class changes and resource displays during tutorials
Thank you
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update