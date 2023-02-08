Balance and hotfix update 07087

We've been investigating a cause of Out of Sync problem that affected some multiplayer games.

It's been challenging to track down the cause of this as we have struggled to reproduce this problem ourselves. However, our best theory is that it's a cross-platform problem. We did find a problem in our code that is very likely to cause desyncs in cross-platform games, and this has been fixed here.

We also found a seperate issue that could cause the code to crash for one client, which could potentially cause desyncs for the remanining players in a multiplayer match.

We don't know 100% if these are the main causes, but we hope this update sorts everything out.

We'll be monitoring analytics and community comments moving further as well, to make sure the problem has been resolved.

Change Log 07087

Bug Fixes

Fixed a potential cause of Out of Sync in cross-play multiplayer games

Fixed a problem with making the palace before barracks that could cause the game to stop

Horde Mode UI no longer overlaps with other HUD when screen is 1280x800 or smaller, or when big UI is enabled for large resolutions

Balance changes