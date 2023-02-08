"The Forest of Drizzling Rain" Worldwide version released today!

Finally, today, February 8, at 16:00, the worldwide version of "The Forest of Drizzling Rain" was released!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2106810/

In addition to the previously released Japanese version, the new version is available in English, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, and Korean.

The "result" of more than half a year of careful translation work is finally available for everyone to enjoy.



In this worldwide version, all characters in the game have been translated, so players who cannot read Japanese can play the game to the end without worry.

The "Japanese horror" is well represented in all languages, so once you start up the game, you will be drawn deeper and deeper into the world of "The Forest of Drizzling Rain". ......



The worldwide version also reflects the major update that was made the day before yesterday.

Please take a look at the detailed backgrounds.



The English version is priced at $15.99.

Experience the "mysterious horror" that takes place in the Japanese countryside with the main character, Shiori Kanzaki.

■Developer：Makoto Sanada

■Publisher：Game Magazine

■Japanese version price：1,680 yen

■Languages supported：Japanese, English, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Korean

©真田まこと / vaka, Inc.