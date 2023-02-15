1.5.6 Hotfix Patch Notes

Quality of Life
- Heroic Gems should be intractable as expected (instead of being unable to select/activate them)
- Made slight changes to Autoplay so it should play better in AP mode:
Should cast spells slightly more often
Slightly less chance to pick colors which are not relating to the Player Spells
Slightly higher chance to pick colors which will deny the enemy their spell colors
- Added Controller Bumper Support to the Season Archive Chapter Replay Menu
Live Fixes
Changes have already been pushed to live
Updated Steam DLC item names
(Live from February 8th)
We have been discussing this with the community for a while. The names on some items in our Steam DLCs were confusing and lead players to (understandably) assume that these items would contribute to a set bonus.
We have changed the names accordingly to make it clear that these are special stand-alone items and have compensated all of the affected players accordingly!
- Serpentine Flame Ring is now “Flame Ring”
- Jeweled Golden Grasp is now “Golden Grasp”
Other Miscellaneous Updates
- Serpentine Pauldrons: Poison now has a duration (Live from February 2nd)
- Initial crafting seed is now randomizing correctly (Live from February 3rd)
- “Beam of Light” and “Sword of Light” now let you choose the target row (Live from February 2nd)
- Double/hidden second Kingdom Defense removed - intended Kingdom scores now show as expected (Live from February 7th)
- Oberron’s Belt is now giving the appropriate % boost to the Power core stat
Known Issues
- An error ‘kingdom name already in use’ message is displayed creating a kingdom even though the player disbanded the same name kingdom. - Fixed in 2.0
- Co-op battles can become out of sync or crash.
- The developers are continuously investigating this issue.
- Global Mail with No Rewards still shows Rewards to Collect
- Gold total in gear/spell upgrade pop-up does not update, preventing upgrade if player collects mail while in the gear screen
- Sound effects delay in sped up battles
- 'Dark Ice, Cold Snap, Channel Ice, Darkness and Channel Dark’ Spells are converting power Gems into regular Gems instead of expected power into power gems
- ‘Rooster’s Crow’ passive is not triggering when 10+ yellow gems are matched
- Reflect can be triggered after an enemy is defeated.
- Altar of War is no longer giving incorrect damage bonuses
- Visual issue - Spell icons for Basilisk (blue) and Gnoll Demolitionist (Yellow) spells are the wrong colour for the mana they charge from. Basilisk is displayed as green and Gnoll Demolitionist is displayed as Blue.
Changed files in this update