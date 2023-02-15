1.5.6 Hotfix Patch Notes

Quality of Life

Heroic Gems should be intractable as expected (instead of being unable to select/activate them)

Made slight changes to Autoplay so it should play better in AP mode:

Should cast spells slightly more often

Slightly less chance to pick colors which are not relating to the Player Spells

Slightly higher chance to pick colors which will deny the enemy their spell colors

Live Fixes

Changes have already been pushed to live

(Live from February 8th)

We have been discussing this with the community for a while. The names on some items in our Steam DLCs were confusing and lead players to (understandably) assume that these items would contribute to a set bonus.

We have changed the names accordingly to make it clear that these are special stand-alone items and have compensated all of the affected players accordingly!

Serpentine Flame Ring is now “Flame Ring”

Jeweled Golden Grasp is now “Golden Grasp”

Serpentine Pauldrons: Poison now has a duration (Live from February 2nd)

Initial crafting seed is now randomizing correctly (Live from February 3rd)

“Beam of Light” and “Sword of Light” now let you choose the target row (Live from February 2nd)

Double/hidden second Kingdom Defense removed - intended Kingdom scores now show as expected (Live from February 7th)

Oberron’s Belt is now giving the appropriate % boost to the Power core stat

