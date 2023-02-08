Depth of Field added and Boss Fight Improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 10501360 · Last edited 8 February 2023 – 02:09:22 UTC by Wendy

Getting fancy with the new camera and improved depth of field effects! overhauls and Updates VFX for better visuals

Improvements to boss tracks and transformations! We now know what the boss looked like before he became the big scary demon!

Improvements to boss music and transitions between boss modes and music loops. adds better seamless transitions.

Improves Main menu selection and fixes bugs sometimes getting stuck on the back button between certain menus.

General improvements and under-the-hood things