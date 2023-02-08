Carth Alpha 1.93

Carth Alpha 1.92a3

~Most Likely Will Break Previous Saves~

~Huge AI combat overhaul

~Directional Rotations in combat fixed

~All AI enemies updated with small changes and behaviors

~Undead SFX adjusted to work in 3d space

~Wendigo SFX adjusted to work in 3d space

~Alchemist House floor issue fixed

~Removed unneeded World terrains from build reducing Size and RAM usage

~Fixed Player locking onto companion bug

~Fixed White box showing when player leveled

~Adjustments to merchant UI and descriptions

~Inventory UI enhancements

~Reworked tutorials

~Added new hints and tips to certain things

~Adjusted directional combat on Player

~Added numbers to highlight hotbar better

~Tweaks to update stats when changing gear