Carth Alpha 1.93

Carth Alpha 1.92a3
~Most Likely Will Break Previous Saves~
~Huge AI combat overhaul
~Directional Rotations in combat fixed
~All AI enemies updated with small changes and behaviors
~Undead SFX adjusted to work in 3d space
~Wendigo SFX adjusted to work in 3d space
~Alchemist House floor issue fixed
~Removed unneeded World terrains from build reducing Size and RAM usage
~Fixed Player locking onto companion bug
~Fixed White box showing when player leveled
~Adjustments to merchant UI and descriptions
~Inventory UI enhancements
~Reworked tutorials
~Added new hints and tips to certain things
~Adjusted directional combat on Player
~Added numbers to highlight hotbar better
~Tweaks to update stats when changing gear
Changed files in this update