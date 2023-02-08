1.2.7 Patchnotes

Hey!

First of all, thank you for the encouragement, i appreciate it; the amount of support i got from you all is overwhelming, and physically it's just impossible to thank everyone, but know that i appreciate you for sticking around and giving me support; it's empowering.

I have finally deployed full version 1.2.7; check the patch notes.

*Fixed Bug where sometimes you could not view weapon inventory or sell view.

*Fixed Bug where sometimes Shop Scrollbar would not properly hide when closing UI.

*Fixed Bug where you could not command your crew to move on your ship during the Cannon Phase of Sea Battle.

*Fixed Bug where Bloom and Depth options were not applied correctly; the user has to restart the game first.

*Fixed Bug where fleeing Pirates that were ordered by the player would fight back if attacked.

*Fixed Bug where Panda Island had incorrect pathfinding data.

*Fixed Bug where sometimes shop UI would appear for Most Wanted board.

*AI: When Grappling, the AI now shuts down as it is not needed while the Pirate is on a rope.

*UI: Sell UI now has three columns instead of 2.

*Performance: If you have many pirates and you try to grapple to the island, the game will lag; this is fixed.

*Combat: Passive Units will now turn hostile when you actually attack them, rather than when you assign an attack icon

*Balance: 30% Chance to start the game without any food.

This is a substantial Bug Fix update, but work doesn't end here; the next update is already in the works, and you know what? It will be the first content update with a new feature. So, stay tuned for that!

