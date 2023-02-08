Difficulty Settings, new command, and minor bugs

Difficulty settings are enabled. Increased difficulty raises the health and stats of enemies, and increases their Exp and Linere awarded when they are defeated.
Command Added: !health
- Relays how much health each player is missing in chat. (accessibility)
Minor Bugs
- Assassin's Charge (Rogue) buff isn't consumed when using steal. Buff will last until you use a skill that causes a triple hit.
- Rogues still weren't dodging status effect application when they dodged the attack, should be fixed now.
- Fixed an issue with the Wasp and Wasp Summon where their 'itchy stinger" caused combat to stop
Changes
- Alchemy Scene now shows an example of the command needed to use a craft
- Game now waits for inventory and alchemy windows to close before the effect of the item/craft is processed
