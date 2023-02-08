 Skip to content

Falinere Fantasy Playtest update for 8 February 2023

Difficulty Settings, new command, and minor bugs

Falinere Fantasy Playtest update for 8 February 2023

Difficulty settings are enabled. Increased difficulty raises the health and stats of enemies, and increases their Exp and Linere awarded when they are defeated.

Command Added: !health

  • Relays how much health each player is missing in chat. (accessibility)

Minor Bugs

  • Assassin's Charge (Rogue) buff isn't consumed when using steal. Buff will last until you use a skill that causes a triple hit.
  • Rogues still weren't dodging status effect application when they dodged the attack, should be fixed now.
  • Fixed an issue with the Wasp and Wasp Summon where their 'itchy stinger" caused combat to stop

.

Changes

  • Alchemy Scene now shows an example of the command needed to use a craft
  • Game now waits for inventory and alchemy windows to close before the effect of the item/craft is processed

