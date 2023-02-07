- Added Steam Cloud Saves
- No more problems with non-US DateTime. Yay!
- Arbo does not become unassigned from Music Player because he has no instrument
- Tooltip font now matches the rest of the game
- Forging with Iron no longer make an item iron, it only improves it
- Added small map legend
Caves of Lore update for 7 February 2023
Cloud Saves. Non-US DateTime Fix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
