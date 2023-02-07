 Skip to content

Caves of Lore update for 7 February 2023

Cloud Saves. Non-US DateTime Fix

Share · View all patches · Build 10500841 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added Steam Cloud Saves
  • No more problems with non-US DateTime. Yay!
  • Arbo does not become unassigned from Music Player because he has no instrument
  • Tooltip font now matches the rest of the game
  • Forging with Iron no longer make an item iron, it only improves it
  • Added small map legend

