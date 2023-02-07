MAID DLC now available!

Hello Naughty Players and members of the Lewd Tribe!

The Maid DLC is now available on SEXTS including 10 free pictures for everybody and 30 extra maids for your greatest pleasure!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2285790/SEXTS__Maid/



The poll for THEME #4 ended few hours ago and it's NURSE which has been selected!

I will do my best to respect the date of 15th for this 4th DLC.

This update also includes few improvements: