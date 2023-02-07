MAID DLC now available!

Hello Naughty Players and members of the Lewd Tribe!
The Maid DLC is now available on SEXTS including 10 free pictures for everybody and 30 extra maids for your greatest pleasure!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2285790/SEXTS__Maid/
The poll for THEME #4 ended few hours ago and it's NURSE which has been selected!
I will do my best to respect the date of 15th for this 4th DLC.
This update also includes few improvements:
-
Main Menu improvements:
BUG - Now displays correctly the number of levels unlocked.
NEW - New book for Nurse theme
NEW - New FX on books when rollover
-
Gallery improvements:
IMPROVEMENT - We change the "edit" icon.
(IMPROVEMENT - I will also add the improvements made on the level menu soon)
-
Level Menu improvements:
NEW - Now displays the number of levels unlocked.
IMPROVEMENT - Level unlocked are now displayed differently at the bottom to better identify them.
IMPROVEMENT - When you change page, it now comes back to x1 (11 for page 2, 21 for page 2...).
IMPROVEMENT - When you change filter, it now comes back to the first pick, page 1.
-
Game Screen improvements:
IMPROVEMENT - Chinese + Polish translations 100% improved by players.
IMPROVEMENT - The typing font is now Arial to better cover all the different languages.
IMPROVEMENT - UI now updates faster on Game screen.
-
Others
NEW - Tutorial screen only the first time you start a game.
NEW - The community vote for theme #4 is now ended and it's NURSE which will be the next theme added to the game on February 15th.
Changed files in this update