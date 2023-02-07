Discord & The Desert

You may notice a fun new button in the game, it's an invite button for discord! We have a server now!

Don't worry, I preloaded the off-topic channel with memes.

https://discord.gg/DGUxtMqduk

I also have been annoyed since the beginning of time that the Middle East and African control zones on Earth had the same sprites as the rest of the planet, so there's a new desert biome just for them! Also the cities are kinda cool, I had a dream about this city of gleaming towers held aloft by massive silver statues, so I went with that.

Oh, when you press V on a fog of war world, like Io, Titan, or Neptune, it will now, in addition to displaying your units' bonuses, ALSO show you your army's vision range by darkening the sprites. Should be helpful for campaign mission 3 especially.

There should also be a new library image. I made the old one in like, 30 seconds. It was ugly.

Fixes:

--Some of you managed to lose to the Gaia faction and revealed there was no Gaia victory screen. Now, you get a special bourgeoisie (I spelled that right? wow) frog on a communist red background that looks severely disappointed you lost.

--Fixed improper player assignment for ground battles.

--Fixed some unit research and info display edge case bugs.

--Fixed units not returning to orbit if you didn't land them. This was a nasty one to untangle!

--other stuff I forgot about