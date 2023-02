Share · View all patches · Build 10500658 · Last edited 7 February 2023 – 22:59:17 UTC by Wendy

Good day, Agents!

We've received a lot of requests yesterday to release the story mode early!

We are releasing it now!

Please note that work is underway every day. If you encounter any problems with the game - please write about them in our Discord channel or forum!

Enjoy and have fun!