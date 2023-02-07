 Skip to content

Precursors: Armored Angels update for 7 February 2023

Expansion of several cutscenes and addition of two new ones.

Share · View all patches · Build 10500562 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Expansion of several cutscenes and addition of two new ones.
  • Optimization of material and texture loading for mechs.
  • Preparatory build for Q1 2023.

Changed files in this update

Precursors: Armored Angels Content Depot 1796101
