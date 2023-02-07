Endless Scouts and Waves

Now the amount of Scouts and Waves that can happen are endless. There will always be Scouts to alert others and start a Wave, even after a Wave has been defeated. I wasn’t able to properly test this, let me know how it goes please.
Bugs fixed and Improvements made
- Fixed Machete Stabbing Bug.
- Increased damage of stabs.
- Decreased amount of information sent through the network when first starting the game, decreasing the lag.
- When there were at least 2 players playing, sometimes the lights would turn off, or if the Host left the server, the lights wouldn’t turn at all. That was fixed.
- There will always be Scouts in the Maze now, even after a Wave. So Waves can always happen until the player can manage to Exit.
- Made opponents body parts more resistance, except the Head.
Changed files in this update