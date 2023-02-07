 Skip to content

The Maze update for 7 February 2023

Endless Scouts and Waves

The Maze update for 7 February 2023

Build 10500474

Now the amount of Scouts and Waves that can happen are endless. There will always be Scouts to alert others and start a Wave, even after a Wave has been defeated. I wasn’t able to properly test this, let me know how it goes please.

Bugs fixed and Improvements made

  • Fixed Machete Stabbing Bug.
  • Increased damage of stabs.
  • Decreased amount of information sent through the network when first starting the game, decreasing the lag.
  • When there were at least 2 players playing, sometimes the lights would turn off, or if the Host left the server, the lights wouldn’t turn at all. That was fixed.
  • There will always be Scouts in the Maze now, even after a Wave. So Waves can always happen until the player can manage to Exit.
  • Made opponents body parts more resistance, except the Head.

