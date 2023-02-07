 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Project Hedra update for 7 February 2023

Hotfix for sound and camera

Share · View all patches · Build 10500425 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update improves the camera freedom and fixes the game not having sound on certain computers.

Changed files in this update

Hedra Windows x86 Depot 1009963
  • Loading history…
Hedra Windows x64 Depot 1009964
  • Loading history…
Hedra Linux x64 Depot 1009965
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link