v1.0.62 - Bug fixin'

Added:
- Add unlockable maps (maps now need to be unlocked in Adventure mode first before they can be loaded directly).
- Add "Maxwell The Cat" dance.
Fixed:
- Fix auto-detection of available ports for singleplayer worlds.
- Fix changing language mid-game issue.
- Fix remove creature issue.
- Fix apple first interaction option.
Changed:
- Teleport to beach after using raft.
- Improve inter-world teleport cinematics.
If you encounter a bug, please consider reporting it in the community Discord server. Thank you!
Changed files in this update