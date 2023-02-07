 Skip to content

Creature Creator update for 7 February 2023

v1.0.62 - Bug fixin'

Build 10500423 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added:

  • Add unlockable maps (maps now need to be unlocked in Adventure mode first before they can be loaded directly).
  • Add "Maxwell The Cat" dance.

Fixed:

  • Fix auto-detection of available ports for singleplayer worlds.
  • Fix changing language mid-game issue.
  • Fix remove creature issue.
  • Fix apple first interaction option.

Changed:

  • Teleport to beach after using raft.
  • Improve inter-world teleport cinematics.

If you encounter a bug, please consider reporting it in the community Discord server. Thank you!

