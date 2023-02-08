Patch notes for v1.24

Version 1.24 for This Way Madness Lies has just gone up on Steam. This patch fixes a number of bugs & also buffs a few character traits & abilities.
Buffed: LV99 trait is more powerful.
Buffed: Primordia ability now deals more damage.
Buffed: Entomb ability now deals additional damage when hyper.
Buffed: Stalwart trait now also allows Uplift ability to be reused.
Buffed: Wallflower ability defend now lasts 3 turns instead of 2.
Fixed: Some traits that set hyper interval to 2 weren't working.
Fixed: Damage values on players sometimes hidden by ability effect visuals.
Fixed: Uplift had the wrong hyper description.
Fixed: Roll the Dice used wrong target.
Fixed: Some ability visual effects were positioned incorrectly.
Fixed: Protective Barrier was ending at target's next turn, not user's next turn.
Fixed: Issue with Manga item targeting.
Fixed: Long Winter ability was not extending duration of stun.
Fixed: Rosebud boss was not using all of its abilities.
Fixed: Some enemy elemental resists didn't match actual resists.
Fixed: Some mismatched ability visual effects.
Fixed: Stray cursor in battle that appeared in certain situations.
Fixed: Evilbane actual damage was weaker than description.
Fixed: Ailment bane effects weren't triggering against vulnerable enemies.
Fixed: issues with healing & the Hell/Heaven ability.
Fixed: issues with healing abilities not being boosted properly.
Fixed: Team Player heal when target is desperate multiplier.
Fixed: Instance when enemy poison damage triggered multiple times.
Fixed: Team Player ability targeted entire party instead of 1 ally.
Fixed: Being able to still see parts of bosses during some large AoE effect.
Fixed: Rose Quartz second activation wasn't always triggering.
Fixed: Rebound defense bonus wasn't working with party defense skills.
